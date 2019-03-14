Joseph Anthony Hoare



Joseph Anthony Hoare was born in Port Angeles, Washington on June 17, 1938 to Frances Filion Hoare and Joseph Hoare. J. Anthony, fondly known as Butch, Tony, Daddy, Uncle, and Grandpa, died Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer.



Butch attended Queen of Angeles School and was in the first class at the new Port Angeles High School. He played football and baseball, loved to ski, waterski and hike in the mountains on the peninsula. He was also a member of the Naval Reserves in Port Angeles.



After spending a year in Rosenheim, Germany as the first Port Angeles Rotary Exchange Student, he moved to Seattle to attend the University of Washington, where he met Susan Thomas, the mother of his children. He met many lifelong friends when he pledged Sigma Nu Fraternity. He went on to the University of Washington Law School, receiving his master's degree at New York University.



J. Anthony Hoare was admitted to the Washington State Bar to practice law in 1964, and practiced as a lawyer for 54 years. Butch was active in the legal community and known for his expertise in cemetery law and co-operative housing law.



Anthony served on organizational boards in various capacities, including the Community Psychiatric Clinic in Seattle, Eastside Catholic High School in Bellevue, the City of Medina Board of Adjustment, and the Gables Co-Operative on Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA. He also served as Assistant District Attorney in Olympia for a brief period.



Butch is lovingly remembered by his two children, Lynn and Tom, his partner of 26 years, Edna Petersen and her children Gerald, Jeff and Jay; his sister, Florence, and his brother Michael. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie, and his parents Frances Filion and Joseph Hoare. He will be dearly missed by too many people to be named, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sharing his home at Lake Crescent with family and friends was one of his greatest joys and many of us are lucky to have shared this beautiful location with him.



A service will be held at the Drennan & Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Program and the Winter Ice Village through the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce, 121 East Railroad Ave, Port Angeles, WA 98362; 360-452-2363.