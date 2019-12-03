|
|
Fr. Joseph Arthur Kramis
March 16, 1930 ~ November 14, 2019
Joseph Arthur Kramis was born in Wallace, Idaho to Arthur Joseph and Mary Alice Kramis. Joe grew up in the mountains of Idaho and Montana where his father was a forest ranger. He has two-siblings, his brother Larry and sister Joanne. The family moved to Washington in 1945. The following year Joe entered St. Edwards Seminary in Kenmore, WA., and was ordained at St. James Cathedral in 1957 by Archbishop Thomas Connelly. In 1961, he continued his studies and received a degree in Canon law from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., commencing 13 years in the Seattle Chancery as Secretary of the Marriage Tribunal, Assistant Chancellor and administrator for Due Process. He then became pastor at numerous local parishes over the last 50+ years including St. Patricks in Seattle, St. Theresa's in Federal Way, Our Lady of Good Help in Hoquiam and would give mass in many other churches including, Sacred Heart in Lacy, and All Saints Parish in Sumner. Father Joe was a priest for the people. Over the years, Father Joe has considered it a privilege to be closely involved in people's lives through chancery and parish ministry but also with Cursillo, L'Arche Community, Still Point House of Prayer, C.Y.O, The Joseph Foundation for Women & Children, Engaged Encounter, The Charismatic Movement, Peace Movement, Nativity House for Street People, Barnabas Foundation (creating housing for the poor), Church Outreach to Timber & Fishing Families, Outreach for Native Americans, and many civic boards and spiritual retreats through the years. Father Joe was a remarkable man who committed his life to the Catholic Church and helping others. He loved the outdoors and found great joy skiing, sailing, mountain climbing and gardening. He was a teacher, mentor and a wonderful listener. He was wise, compassionate and non-judgmental. His smile would light up any room and his great laugh will live on in our memory. Thank you Fr. Joe for teaching us about faith, love and compassion. We will miss you dearly but we now have an amazing guardian angel looking over us.
God Bless you Father Joe.
Vigil will be held at All Saints Parish, Puyallup on Dec.6th at 5:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at All Saints Parish on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 10:00 a.m. Sign Fr. Joseph's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019