Joseph Asher passed away on June 5, 2019 at the Kline Galland Home in Seattle. He was 84. The cause was heart failure. The son of Elsie and Jack Ashkenaze, Joe grew up in Washington Heights, Manhattan. He was fascinated by and knowledgeable about trains and their routes from an early age and his parents let him ride, unaccompanied, on a round trip from New York to Chicago at age 12.



Considered an early musical prodigy, Joe was a graduate of Music and Art, one of New York City's elite public high schools, where he studied piano and bass violin. He graduated from Columbia University, where he studied orchestra conducting. He decided against a career in music, however, and became a business journalist for, unsurprisingly, Railway Age. After several years, he became a staff reporter for the International Railway Journal where he accepted assignments as various as Moscow, Helsinki and Rio de Janeiro. He later became a senior writer for Forbes Magazine and then a Senior Editor for the International Finance Journal. Remarkably, Joe made this transition despite being entirely self-taught in finance. In this course of his reporting, Joe met and was befriended by John D. MacArthur, the philanthropist best known for his innovative fellowships. MacArthur asked Joe to write his biography and although Joe submitted a final draft, a family member apparently objected to the some of the content and the project was terminated.



During this period, Joe met his life partner, Bob Jones, a Cambridge alumnus and musician who served as the choral director of the Santa Fe Opera. Tragically, Bob died undergoing heart surgery in 1984. Joe was distraught both over this loss and the carnage that the AIDS epidemic had wrought in New York. He needed a change and decided on Seattle as an appealing and sustainable city which became his beloved home. Many of Joe's friends were drawn from the Prime Timers, a men's hiking and social club, in which he had been active throughout his Seattle years.



Joe is survived by his brother, Bernard Ashkenaze, his sister, Evelyn Ashkenaze Buff (Stephen), niece, Elizabeth Ashkenaze Richmond (Lorne), nephew, Jonathan Ashkenaze (Elizabeth Victor), nephew, Jesse Buff (Denise Mortimer), and niece, Margot Buff. Survivors also include three great nieces and two great nephews. The family would like to express deep gratitude to his close and loyal friend, Gregry Loomis. Published in The Seattle Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019