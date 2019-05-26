Joseph Barnum Baar



Joseph Barnum Baar passed away unexpectedly, at home on May 7, 2019. Joe was born in Seattle, Washington at Swedish Hospital on May 23, 1943. His favorite things to do while growing up were rowing his boat on Puget Sound south of Brace Point and the Fauntleroy Ferry and building model ships. Joe graduated from West Seattle High School in 1961 and the University of Washington in 1965 where he majored in French. After college, he served in the Army in Virginia from 1967 to 1970, initially assigned to the Small Boats School. Joe worked for Group Health Cooperative crunching names and numbers, retiring in 2009.



He married Suzanne Wallace Lammers and became a father of four teenagers on September 22, 1989. Joe and Suzanne had three amazing decades together and had just begun a new chapter in their lives on Whidbey Island. No words can describe the magnitude of his influence upon those fortunate enough to have known Joe.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph Baar and Mary Louise Barnum Baar and is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children, Bridgett Brown (Mike), Clark Lammers (Regina Opalia), Joie Pedersen (Jake), and Patrick Farpali-Lammers (Macy); grandchildren, Lauren and Rachel Brown, Drew and Grady Lammers, and Keisik and Keena Pedersen; and sister, Leti Baar.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe's name to Puget Sound Maritime Historical Society at PO Box 81142, Seattle, WA where he volunteered.



There will be an Open House to celebrate Joe's life later this summer. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019