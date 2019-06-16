Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Devine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Emmett Devine Jr.

Joseph Emmett Devine, Jr. passed away on May 24, 2019 from complications related to a stroke and other vascular issues. Born on June 17, 1958 in Seattle, Joe was the second oldest in a rambunctious family of six children. He grew up on Capitol Hill, a Seattle neighborhood which at the time was home to many large Catholic families. A graduate of St. Joseph School and Seattle Preparatory School, he attended college at Gonzaga University, where he became famous (or infamous) for hosting the "Joe Devine Classic," a golf tournament on the Gonzaga campus. After living for several years in Spokane and Seattle, Joe, who was extremely fond of golf and had always preferred warm, dry weather, leapt at an opportunity offered by his employer, Western States Ticket Service, to take a job in Phoenix. He moved to the desert in the mid-1990s, where he met Elizabeth Smith in 2002. They married in 2003, and were soon blessed with their daughter Catherine. Although Joe loved living in Arizona, he remained loyal to his hometown sports teams, relentlessly rooting for the Huskies, Seahawks and Mariners (to the mild annoyance of his Phoenix friends).



Joe was an outstanding athlete in his youth, excelling in soccer and distance running, and served as captain of Seattle Prep's Cross-Country Team. A history major, he was fascinated by U.S. history, especially the exploits of Lt. Colonel George Custer. Joe was proud of his Irish heritage, an excellent cook, a huge Gonzaga basketball fan, and had a flair for organization. He and Elizabeth hosted an annual St. Patrick's Day party that was very much looked forward to.



Everyone who knew Joe would agree he had a strong personality. Growing up, he was an active, feisty kid who "punched above his weight" -- a true Hiller. Though he mellowed, somewhat, with age, he always liked to keep busy. Joe was known for his charisma, wit, loyalty to friends and family, and exceptional generosity. He could also be ornery and maddeningly stubborn. He loved his wife, daughter, and step children dearly, and they gave his life meaning and happiness in his later years.



Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph, Sr. and Josephine Devine. He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Catherine, stepdaughter Zoey Smith, stepson William Smith and his five siblings: Rita Hayes (Winslow), Edward Devine, Paul Devine (Judy), Megann Devine (Michael Friel), and Patrick Devine, as well as two aunts, seven nephews, four nieces and one grandniece.



A funeral service for Joe will be



held at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 3424 N. 18th Avenue,



Phoenix, AZ 85015 on Wednesday,



June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., preceded by a recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m.



In addition, there will be a casual Seattle-based gathering in remembrance of Joe on



Saturday, June 29, 2019 from



3-6 p.m. at McGilvra's Bar and Restaurant in Madison Park (4234 E. Madison St. 98112).



In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to the St. Gregory Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



Joseph Devine, Jr. was an



unforgettable fellow. We love and



miss you Joey, and know that



Heaven just got a little more Irish



Joseph Devine, Jr. was an unforgettable fellow. We love and miss you Joey, and know that Heaven just got a little more Irish and a lot more lively....