|
|
Joseph Gerard Kuhn
On the evening of May 11, 2019 at 9:05pm, Joseph Gerard Kuhn passed away peacefully while in hospice care at Overlake Hospital's Medical Center.
Joseph, known as Joe by those close to him, was a wonderfully devoted husband and stepfather. Those who knew him were fortunate. He cared deeply for his family and friends and would do anything for those around him. Joe was kind and giving.
He was also known for how talented he was at almost anything. He remodeled the 1975 home he bought with his wife, Lorraine, beautifully, and family and friends admired his woodwork and eye for design, oftentimes assuming professionals had done it. Joe was always willing to help family, friends, and neighbors with their home projects.
While people knew Joe for his craftsmanship, he was a quick study in many other aspects of his life. His stepdaughter would joke he was the best therapist, chef, contractor, financial advisor, and most importantly, dad, she could have asked for.
Joe was the youngest child of George and Katherine Kuhn, both deceased. He is survived by his wife Lorraine, stepdaughter Anita and grandsons Vince and Frankie, his siblings Rose, Barbara, Mary, Robert, and Gloria, nephews Mike Kuhn & Tim Turner, niece Alicia Turner, two step-nephews Melvin and William Pretlow, and several cousins, extended family, and friends.
We will remember Joe for his gentle smile and his authentic ability to see the best in us all and love unconditionally.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020