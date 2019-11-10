|
Joseph Gustave (Munary) Munari
Born November 15, 1972 in Seattle; died October 31, 2019 also in Seattle.
Joseph Munary was born to his mother and father, Dale Marie and John Michael Munary, Sr, on November 15, 1972 in Seattle, where he grew up. He graduated from St. Matthew Catholic School in June 1987. During this time, Joe was active in the Shoreline YMCA Guides, Cub Scout Pack 301, and later achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while a member of Boy Scout Troop 345.
In September 1987, the family reverted its name to the original spelling, Munari, and Joe entered the Early Entrance Program at the University of Washington. He attended the UW for several years and then transferred to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. His last job was with the UW Medicine IT Department.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr, in 2003; his paternal grandparents, Gustave and Angeline Munary; and his maternal grandparents, John and Frances Morris.
He is survived by his mother, Dale and his brother, John Jr. (Mika), all of Seattle, as well as extended family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Thursday, November 14, 11:00am
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1240 NE 127th St, Seattle, 98125 Reception to follow.
Interment will be at 2:00pm at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, 98155
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter or the Bailey-Boushay House.
