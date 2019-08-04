|
|
Joseph Harris Wilson
Joseph Harris Wilson, age 82, of Seattle Washington passed away July 29, 2019. He was born to Joe and Maude (Harris) Wilson on January 7, 1937 in Okanogan Washington. He graduated from the State College of Washington (WSU) in 1959 with a Bachelors Degree of Science in Mechanical Engineering and earned a Professional Engineering degree in 1977. In 1973 he married Jo Anne Thoma. Over the years he worked for Boeing, Washington Iron Works and retired from Marco Global. After his retirement he was an independent consultant for many years. He enjoyed travel and was an avid skier and loved his trips to Sun Valley with the guys. He is survived by his wife Jo Anne, his daughter Kimberly (Wayne) Michael and grandson Joe of Woodinville Washington and son Christopher Wilson of Portland Oregon.
In lieu of flowers contributions to seattlecca.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019