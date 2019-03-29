Joseph Lewellyn Douglas



Joe passed away on St. Patricks' Day 3-17-2019 at the age of 78 at his home in Hawaii with his wife of 55 years, Marion, by his side. Joe lived life to its fullest whether on land or on water. His work took him to 18 different states and brought him success in his long term goal of becoming a "world class builder." He had management positions with major contractors including Howard S. Wright, Kaiser and Skanska. In semi-retirement he became an author and was working on his third novel at his death.



Joe started his formal education as a seminarian at St. Edwards in Kenmore, attended Seattle Prep, Seattle University, graduated from UW and got his masters' degree from Stanford. Although he left his early goal of becoming a Catholic priest, opting instead for managing industrial building projects and raising a family, he was an avid participant in his beloved St. Anthony's Parish in Kailua, Hawaii, where services are scheduled for April 22nd at 10:00 AM.



Joe is survived by his wife, Marion; sons Michael (Jill) of Portland; Scott (Jennifer) of London; Ryan (Michele) of Portland and six grandchildren. Also his brothers, Fr. Gordon Douglas of Seattle and Robert Douglas of Wenatchee, his sisters Gail Murphy (Tom) of Edmonds and Terry Douglas (Gary Christianson) of Burien, and cousin Joann Cahan (Peter) of Grapeview, WA.



For those who wish, donations can be sent to St. Anthony's Maintenance Plan, 148-A Makawao, Kailua, Hawaii 96734. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019