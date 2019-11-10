|
Joseph M. Welch
January 2, 1940 - October 23, 2019
Joe attended St. Martin H.S. and graduated from Seattle University in 1962 with a BA in Business. He served in the Army Security Agency for 3 years. He retired from Boeing in 1995 as a Systems Analyst. Joe was an avid sports fan and had Seahawks season tickets for years. He enjoyed all sports, including horse racing, the stock market, and anything to do with computing. Joe leaves behind his wife, Nadine, his son Jeremy, daughter Jennifer Hymer and grandsons Max and Mason Hymer.
Celebration of life Wednesday, November 13 at Saint Anthonys Catholic Church in Renton.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019