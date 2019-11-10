Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Welch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Welch Obituary
Joseph M. Welch

January 2, 1940 - October 23, 2019

Joe attended St. Martin H.S. and graduated from Seattle University in 1962 with a BA in Business. He served in the Army Security Agency for 3 years. He retired from Boeing in 1995 as a Systems Analyst. Joe was an avid sports fan and had Seahawks season tickets for years. He enjoyed all sports, including horse racing, the stock market, and anything to do with computing. Joe leaves behind his wife, Nadine, his son Jeremy, daughter Jennifer Hymer and grandsons Max and Mason Hymer.

Celebration of life Wednesday, November 13 at Saint Anthonys Catholic Church in Renton.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -