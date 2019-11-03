|
Joseph Mandich
Age 78, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Split, Croatia. He is survived by his wife Bette (Pearl) Mandich, daughters Monya Mandich (Vjeko Ivankovic), and Kristen Mandich, daughter in law Carrie Mandich (Mark Davies, son William Davies), granddaughter Mia Mandich, brother Boro Mandic, sisters Slava and Jaka, and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Marc Mandich, parents and multiple siblings. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 11, 2019, 1:00pm at St. James Cathedral, Seattle. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Hunthausen Fund or Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019