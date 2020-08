Joseph Marshall HamiltonBorn March 3, 1942 in Portland, OR; died August 16, 2020 in Seattle.Survived by his brother, William Hamilton (Mary) and sister Carolyn Thomas (Eugene); sisters-in-law Kathi and Pam; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Raymond.Joseph worked in the Food Service at Seattle Center Banquet Facility. He was also a long-standing member at St. Luke Catholic Parish for over 50 years, volunteering in the Confirmation Program, as an Usher, and with The Knights of Columbus.Private Services have been held.Hoffner Fisher & HarveyGuestbook at harveyfuneral.com