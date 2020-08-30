1/
Joseph Marshall Hamilton
Joseph Marshall Hamilton

Born March 3, 1942 in Portland, OR; died August 16, 2020 in Seattle.

Survived by his brother, William Hamilton (Mary) and sister Carolyn Thomas (Eugene); sisters-in-law Kathi and Pam; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Raymond.

Joseph worked in the Food Service at Seattle Center Banquet Facility. He was also a long-standing member at St. Luke Catholic Parish for over 50 years, volunteering in the Confirmation Program, as an Usher, and with The Knights of Columbus.

Private Services have been held.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
