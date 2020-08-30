Joseph Marshall Hamilton
Born March 3, 1942 in Portland, OR; died August 16, 2020 in Seattle.
Survived by his brother, William Hamilton (Mary) and sister Carolyn Thomas (Eugene); sisters-in-law Kathi and Pam; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Raymond.
Joseph worked in the Food Service at Seattle Center Banquet Facility. He was also a long-standing member at St. Luke Catholic Parish for over 50 years, volunteering in the Confirmation Program, as an Usher, and with The Knights of Columbus.
Private Services have been held.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com