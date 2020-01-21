|
Joseph McElroy Dunn
Joseph McElroy Dunn was born August 9, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the youngest of the family and had two older brothers, Bob and Bill, and an older sister Gwen. He played football in high school and graduated in 1944. He entered the US Navy during WWII and served on a mine sweeper in Japan after VJ day in 1945. Upon finishing his Navy service, he entered Ohio State University and graduated in 1950 with an accounting degree. He played one year of football at OSU. Along the way, he had a blind date with Martha Nutt who attended Depaw University in Indiana. They quickly fell in love and were married December 30, 1950.
Bob and Bill Dunn had moved to Seattle to start a used car business and Joe joined them in 1951. They eventually acquired a Ford Dealership in Seattle and sold cars until the days of the Ford Edsel. Along the way, Chris, Kathy, and Barbara were born. Upon the demise of the Edsel, Joe was offered a position at the Moline Iron Works in Moline, Illinois. This was a family business on the Martha Nutt side of the family. Their last child David was born in Moline. After difficult times at the Moline Iron Works, Joe was offered a job in sales at Kenworth Truck Co. back in Seattle. He took the job and the family moved back to Seattle in 1964.
Joe would subsequently work for Kenworth, Peterbilt, and the parent company PACCAR. His promotions were accompanied with moves to Nebraska, Tennessee, and California. He eventually ended back in Seattle in 1975. His final position was President of PACCAR and he retired in 1991.
He was a very active man all his life and at various times played pickle ball, tennis, snow skiing and golf. He was an ardent Ohio State University football fan and attended numerous Rose Bowls to watch his team in person. By far his most enjoyable sport was golf He was fortunate that Martha also played golf. The two of them played golf together for over 50 years. They were members of Seattle Golf CC and Thunderbird CC in Rancho Mirage, CA. Joe missed Marty deeply after her passing January 10, 2018.
Joe was the consummate family man who spent time with his wife and four children, as well as with his birth family, who all eventually lived in Seattle. Vacations, Thanksgiving and Christmas were special times of family gathering. Joe was happiest when he was with Martha, his four kids, his siblings, as well as nine grandchildren, or eleven great grandchildren.
Joe was a long time member of the University Presbyterian Church in Seattle. After his retirement, he funded a charitable trust that donated money to Christian organizations for the last 25 years, usually to help children and young adults. Those wishing to make a donation in his honor can do so to the University Presbyterian Church in Seattle or to the Dunn Family Charitable Trust managed by Northern Trust also in Seattle, WA.
Joseph and Martha Dunn will be greatly missed by their friends and family. However, Heaven gets another faithful Christian couple.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020