Joseph "Nick" Johnson



1936 ~ 2019



Maybe you rode your bike all around Ballard with Nick as a child back in a time when it was OK to venture out unsupervised by parents. Perhaps you were classmates at Ballard High School, played basketball with him at the UW or served together in ROTC. He may have coached you in badminton at the Washington Athletic Club, enjoyed a round of golf with you, or showed you just how well Pickleball could be played. Perhaps you taught with him at Whitman Middle School in Seattle or were fortunate enough to be one of his students. Maybe you walked with him along the beach near his Camano Island cabin or worshiped with him at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. You may be one of the hundreds of people who enjoyed talking with him about pretty much anything and found he was conversant on any subject.



No matter how you knew him, his family invites you to join them in honoring him at a memorial service on Saturday, April 6th, at 1:00 pm at



St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3030 Bellevue Way NE,



Bellevue WA 98004.



Carpooling is encouraged.



Remembrances may be sent to St. Luke's. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2019