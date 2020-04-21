|
|
Joseph Orlando Fasano
Joseph Orlando Fasano, age 85, passed away peacefully the morning of April 17th, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Joe was born in Seattle, Washington, November 16th, 1934 to Joe B. and Agnes K. Fasano. Joe's early years were spent in the Garlic Gulch area of Beacon Hill, graduating from Franklin High School in 1952. He also attended Seattle University majoring in business. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (Semper Fi) and was honorably discharged after 2 years.
Joe was a meat cutter and salesman in his early working career. Then he embarked in a successful small business for over 30 years with his good friend Pat Lynch. His passions included putting all types of stereo electronic equipment, new and old school, together and listening to his music daily. He loved to fish the waters of the Olympic Peninsula with his family for that prized King Salmon. In 1980 he and his dad Joe Sr. were fortunate enough to catch a 58# King that hangs on the wall to this day! Joe was an avid dog and cat lover, who always had treats at the ready no matter which four legged friend came to visit.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Peggy, sons, Joe, David (Darla), Mark (Ann). Grandchildren, Jodall (Jason), Caprice, Karah (Tim), Renee, Vincent. Great Grandchildren, Dencio and Wilder. Also, his beloved and trusted friend Nero.
Private graveside services will be held. Under the direction of Columbia Funeral Home, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020