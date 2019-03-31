Joseph Richard Seto



Born August 15, 1932 in Kaiping, China, he passed away very peacefully on March 23, 2019 in Seattle, WA surrounded by his loving family.



Dick grew up in Shanghai, came to Seattle, served in the U.S. Army, attended the University of Washington, was the Principal of the Seattle Chinese School in the International District, worked as an engineer at Boeing and later owned his own import-export business.



He was funny, friendly, generous, gracious and kind to everyone. He found joy in photography, Sunday night family dinners, being around his grandchildren as they grew up, travelling the world with his wife, Anna, eating good food and shopping for treasures at Costco.



Dick will be missed by his wife Anna of 59 years; his children, Joanie Moran (John), Catherine Gerlach, Mark Seto, Mary Foster (John); grandchildren, Steven, Katie, Niki, Catherine, Johnny, Cameron, and Jordan.



Service and Interment will be held



Monday, April 8th at 10:00am at



Holyrood Catholic Cemetery



205 NE 205th Street



Shoreline, WA 98115



In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation will be appreciated.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary