Joseph Robert Navone
1933 ~ 2019
Joseph "Joe" Robert Navone died unexpectedly and peacefully at his home of 80 years on December 20, 2019, shortly after having a fun morning visit with his sister Helen and nephew Tom.
Joe was born in Seattle on April 17, 1933 to Giulietta (Juliet) and Giacomo (Jack) Navone. He was very proud of his Italian heritage. He lived his entire life on Queen Anne Hill, except for two years in post-war South Korea, where he served as a Lieutenant in the US Army, and one year in Portland, OR. He was an active member of St. Anne Parish his entire life. He also delivered food each week to local homeless shelters. Joe attended St. Anne School, Seattle Prep, and Seattle University, graduating from the school of business with highest honors. He worked summers to self-fund his education.
Joe worked as a Sales Account Manager at American Can Company, retiring after 38 years of dedicated employment. Joe enjoyed a rich retirement dividing his time between his Bainbridge Island home and Queen Anne. Joe lived a life, full of faith, family, and friends. He often called himself a "Depression Baby." Although he spent very little on himself, he was quick to help those in need. His schedule had the structure of a Benedictine monk, waking up at 5:30 and retiring around 9:30, performing various tasks and chores. Yet, he always had time for family and friends, receiving countless visitors in his home; spoiling his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews with gifts, meals, sweets, and his loving presence. In all of this he was passing on life's lessons of humility, faith, industry, and charity.
His simple, selfless, loving heart will be sorely missed by his family, friends, neighbors and parish community. He was always present at family parties, full of joy and great stories. He possessed a vast knowledge of various historical and financial subjects, encompassing global political and economic events, modern European and classical history, and much more. He never took himself very seriously, often joking about his health issues and idiosyncrasies. We are very thankful for his life, heartbroken at his loss, and can only hope to honor his memory by following his example of humility and charity.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and brother Fr. John, S.J. He leaves behind his siblings: brothers James, George and sisters Helen Gleason and Catherine Mullally and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 8, at 11am at St. Anne Church
1411 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA, 98119
Remembrances may be made to St. Anne Parish.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020