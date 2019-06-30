Joseph Selwyn Gruss



It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Joe Gruss.



"Big Joe" died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Eve Gruss and daughter Jennie Gruss (Joe Polito), sister Anne Levin and brother Charles Gruss.



We have sent him off to his next adventure with his best golfing attire, a vintage wooden golf club, and treats for his beloved pets Archie, Emily and Snookums.



As a loving husband and father, iconic surgeon, and impactful mentor, Joe can never be replaced. His teachings, sayings and infectious enthusiasm will forever remain part of our memories.



Rather than have a memorial service, Joe's wishes were to have his ashes sprinkled on St. Andrew's Golf Course in Scotland. Friends and Family are invited to share memories at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/joegruss/tributes



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor at either (or both) of the following:



1. Gruss Lectureship in Facial Reconstruction Fund https://giveto.seattlechildrens.org/gruss



2. Pancan/Purple Stride Walk for Pancreatic Cancer http://support.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1832&pg=team&team_id=21396



Joe made our world a better place. He is at peace and in all our thoughts and prayers. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019