|
|
Joseph Selwyn Gruss
Seattle Children's Craniofacial Center and Division of Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery wish to celebrate the remarkable life and career of Dr. Joseph S. Gruss
Dr. Joseph (Joe) Gruss was a pioneer, thought-leader and friend. Our team will forever miss him, not just for his tremendous skill and expertise as a world-class surgeon, but for his compassionate heart and passion for caring for children around the world with severe craniofacial differences.
Gruss was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He completed his medical training in South Africa before moving to England, and then to Canada to ultimately complete his training as a plastic surgeon. In his first position at the University of Toronto, Gruss' talent for facial reconstruction was evident. Despite fierce early criticism and resistance, he introduced novel and controversial concepts of early facial injury treatment, which are now considered the foundation of modern trauma surgery. In 1991, Gruss was recruited to join the University of Washington as a professor. He continued his ground-breaking work at the Harborview Medical Center facial trauma program. While in Seattle, he saw the opportunity to take principles of facial trauma surgery and apply them to help children born with severely debilitating facial differences. He changed the lives of countless children with facial differences by helping them breathe, eat and speak.
He joined the Craniofacial team at Children's Hospital and Regional Medical Center and fostered its growth over 27 years into Seattle Children's Hospital Craniofacial Center, a world-class interdisciplinary program that cares for hundreds of children with craniofacial differences every year. He published pioneering papers on how to distinguish infant skull deformities that needed surgery from those that did not. His dedication to care for children born with cleft lip and palate earned him the Marlys C. Larson Chair at the University of Washington. Patients were referred from around the world for his surgical approach to giant neurofibroma tumors of the face. Gruss held many prestigious titles throughout his career, but he always said his true honor was getting to know so many inspiring patients who faced their severe facial differences with courage and determination.
He was also a tireless and dedicated educator. Gruss gave more than 300 lectures and founded the UW Craniofacial Surgery fellowship program 18 years ago. Today, that program has graduated many of today's leading surgeons.
Last June, one week before his scheduled retirement, Gruss was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. In January, he wanted a forum to advance craniofacial care, and brought together surgical experts from around the world to attend the first annual Gruss Lectureship event. He died at home on June 26, 2019 with his family by his side.
In lieu of a memorial service, Gruss asked friends and family to continue his work advancing pediatric craniofacial surgery through donations to the Seattle Children's Joseph S. Gruss Lectureship Fund, https://giveto.seattlechildrens.org/gruss
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019