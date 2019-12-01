|
Joseph Stanton Ivey
Joe passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born May 15, 1953 in Memphis, TN, to Cecil and Iris. The Ivey family moved around due to Cecil's Navy duties and eventually settled in Seattle in 1960. Joe married Pamela Straube in 1976 and they have two sons: Brandon and Brett. Joe was friendly, funny and well-fed by many of the restaurant owners he interacted with during his career. Pam and Joe enjoyed exploring various towns in the Pacific Northwest with their dog Reba. Joe loved to fish, dominate pick-up basketball games, take pictures and watch sports. Later in life Joe was a voracious reader of history. He bravely lived with kidney failure for two years and with cancer for one year.
Joe is survived by Pam, Brandon (Kathryn), his granddaughter Luna, Brett, his siblings Bill, Cecile, Jan, Jim (Bev) and John, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in Seattle in the spring.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019