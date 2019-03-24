Home

Joseph T. O'Shea
Joseph T. O'Shea

Joseph O'Shea a longtime resident of Kent, WA passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with family by his side. Joe was 97 years of age and was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret in 1999.

We all loved him very much and he was a blessing to many.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 2 at Edline-Yahn Funeral Chapel in Covington, WA at 12:00 pm, reception to follow. Military Service at Tahoma National Cemetery will follow that at 3:00 pm. Additional information will be available at edline-yahn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Full Gospel Business Men of America/God Mobile, 23915 127th Place SE, Kent, WA 98031.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
