Joseph William Lamoureux

Joseph William Lamoureux Obituary
Joseph William Lamoureux

Birthdate - April 8, 1930

Died - April 13, 2020

Preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Barb. Beloved father of Patrick, Kim, Renee & Jay, 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Always the banker, even after he retired. Volunteered to do the books for various organizations, right up to the very end. He also spent many hours working with various food banks and shelters. He grew up in the depression years and could not stand the thought of others going hungry.

He was very involved with his church, Christ the King Parish, St. Vincent de Paul and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Other organizations also benefited from his volunteer work during his retirement years. Hope Link, St. Martin De Porres Homeless Shelter and many others. His humility was a great example and inspiration to many.

He was a good and faithful servant. Loved by so many. Humble to the end. Will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be

held at a later date.

Charitable donations in Bill's memory can be made to:

St. Vincent de Paul, Christ the King Conference, 405 N 117th St., Seattle, WA, 98133. This is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization whose mission is to help those less fortunate with food, clothing, household, rent assistance and help with utilities. Your donation is tax-exempt.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
