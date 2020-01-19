Home

Josephine "Jo" Beyer


1924 - 2020
Josephine "Jo" Beyer Obituary
Josephine "Jo" Beyer

May 21, 1924 ~ January 14, 2020

"Jo" was born in Valier, Montana and died peacefully in Bellevue, Washington at the age of 95 with her family by her side. After graduating from High School in Valier, Jo moved to the northwest where she worked in the Tacoma shipyard and met her future husband, Raymond Beyer. After marrying, she became a stay-at-home mom, having three children--Marsha, Ray and Mark. Jo truly loved being in the outdoors with family and friends, enjoying camping, hiking, and golf. She enjoyed crocheting, making afghans for her kids, grandkids and other family members. She also enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Ray in their younger years. Jo had a great sense of humor and taught us love of family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Beyer and also by her brothers John, Bob and Clarence, and her sister Irene. She is survived by her daughter Marsha (Tom); sons Ray (Katie) and Mark (Tammy); grandchildren David (Pam), Jana (Justin), and Jeff (Ericka); and great grandsons Chandler and Tanner.

Memorial services will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is suggested.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
