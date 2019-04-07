|
Josephine (Cissy) Jensen Marpert
Josephine Marpert, age 90, passed away in Redmond, Washington on February 28, 2019. She was born on Waialua Plantation on Dec 7, 1928. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mable Jensen, her father, Fritz Jensen, her husband Ron Marpert, her sisters: Marjorie Piper Toomey and Barbara Cameron Marchal. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Diane Beardmore Dahlberg of Lihue and Cindy Beardmore Sydow of Honolulu, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 stepsons: Terence Marpert of Kirkland, Washington and Kevin Marpert of Upland, California.
An outdoor enthusiast, she enjoyed skiing and hiking the many trails throughout Washington. There will be a Celebration of life and the scattering of ashes at a later date in Honolulu.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019