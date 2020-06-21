Josephine Louise Raether Ward
Born November 4, 1928 in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania; died June 17, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Survived by her children, Debra Heimbuch (Ken), Doreen Clement, Denise Raether, and Rev. Father Philip Raether; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; a sister, Margaret McCarroll (James); and numerous, nieces & nephews.
A private service will be held.
Remembrances may be made to
Our Lady of Fatima Parish
3218 W Barrett St, Seattle, 98199
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.