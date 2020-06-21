Josephine Louise Raether Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Louise Raether Ward

Born November 4, 1928 in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania; died June 17, 2020 in Seattle, WA.

Survived by her children, Debra Heimbuch (Ken), Doreen Clement, Denise Raether, and Rev. Father Philip Raether; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; a sister, Margaret McCarroll (James); and numerous, nieces & nephews.

A private service will be held.

Remembrances may be made to

Our Lady of Fatima Parish

3218 W Barrett St, Seattle, 98199

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved