Josephine Ruth Dawson
Born in Seattle to Jay and Eliza Jane Case on 10/31/1927. Josephine passed away peacefully at home on 10/8/2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren, her son Robert and daughter Elaine. Jo is survived by her sister Mary Sandiford, son David (Gail), daughter-in-law Connie Dawson, son-in-law Larry Anderson, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Raised in the Fremont neighborhood during the Great Depression, she recalled having a wonderful childhood, which included special gatherings in Kirkland and up at the family cabin overlooking Rosario Beach. Jo graduated from Lincoln H.S. in 1945 and was a founder of "T-Day." She studied at the Cornish School of Dance and attended the U of W majoring in Dance and Mathematics. She met the love of her life, Warren, while both were students at UW. They were married in the summer of 1946 and celebrated 72 years together.
Jo and Warren raised their three children in the house they built together. They remained active members and volunteers of the Haller Lake Community Club serving on the board and enjoying many club activities, especially the dances. Jo was a life-long learner, avid gardener and world traveler supporting the arts throughout her life. She enjoyed painting, jewelry making and cooking, especially for Warren. Jo was a gracious hostess and skilled event planner, whether planning for family celebrations, Lincoln H.S. annual reunions or community events. Nothing gave Jo more happiness than to have her family together for birthdays and the holidays. Jo was the lady people called to get projects done with her special talents, charm and elegance. The caption next to Jo's name in her Lincoln H.S. yearbook is, "Our First Lady." She will forever remain, "Our First Lady" in the hearts of friends and her family.
A celebration of Jo's life will be
held on Sunday, Nov. 24th from
1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Haller Lake Community Club, 12579 Densmore Ave N., Seattle, WA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Haller Lake CC and Creative Dance Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019