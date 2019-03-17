Joshua David Souza



Joshua David Souza, 41, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in his University Place home. A graduate of Foss High School ('95) Josh spent his life in the Tacoma area. Josh was fortunate to be introduced to the Vadis Program whose mission, " to provide people with disabilities opportunities and experiences to fulfill their economic and human potential," enabled Joshua's 18 year career as a grounds maintenance specialist for the Sumner School District.



A long time aficionado of Harley Davidson, Joshua spent the last three years of his life working at their Tacoma retail location, often wearing his Harley leathers and cap.



His greatest enjoyment was traveling with his family either to visit his family in California or beach vacations in Mexico and Hawaii. His second greatest enjoyment was movie outings with his aunt Jackie and Uncle Kurt. A natural athlete, Josh participated in the Special Olympics and won many gold medals in Swimming and Basketball.



Josh leaves behind his loving parents, Mary and David Souza (of Browns Point, Washington), his older sister Shannon, her sons Adam and Zach Souza (of Coos Bay, Oregon), Josh's younger sister Erin, her husband Sean Santana and their three sons, John, William and Thomas (Pescadero, California), his aunts, uncles and many cousins.



Joshua's smile, energy for life and constant curiosity will never be forgotten. The family invites loved ones and friends to celebrate Josh's life:



Friday, March 22, 5PM:



Viewing and Rosary



Bonney Watson Funeral Home



1535 SW Dash Point Road



Federal Way, WA 98023



Saturday, March 23, 1PM: Funeral Service



St. Theresa's Catholic Church



3939 SW 331st St



Federal Way, WA 98023



In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends and family to donate to the Special Olympics. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019