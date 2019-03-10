Joy Beth Littlefield



Joy passed away January 14, 2019 in Bellevue. She was born on March 21, 1933 to Doris and Clara Deeter in Hermiston, Oregon. She earned her teaching degree at WSU where she also met Charles (Chuck) Littlefield. They married in December of 1952. Joy was a teacher, and then raised her family of three children. She went to work for the YMCA in 1973 at the Bellevue branch and became one of the first woman Program Directors in Washington State. In her retirement she spent time with family, traveled and volunteered as a social host for the senior center circuit bands. She is survived by her three children Lori Wallace, Carol Ricard ( Doug Ricard), David Littlefield (Sherrie Littlefield), eight of her nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and her brother, Tom Deeter (Pam Deeter). Her celebration of life will be held on March 16th, 2pm at the Rose Hill Presbyterian Church in Kirkland. For full obituary see: www.flintofts.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary