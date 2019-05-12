Joy Tyler



Joy Elizabeth (Coffey) Tyler died May 3, 2019 at age 95. She was born on July 13, 1923 in Memphis, Tennessee to William and Luna (Suggs) Coffey.



Joy met her husband, James Loyal Tyler, shortly after World War II. He was a Sergeant in the Army Air Force, and she worked on the airbase assembling aircraft instruments. His Air Force career had them stationed at numerous overseas and stateside bases. She was active through much of her life, participating at various times in basketball, swimming, bowling and golf.



They raised two sons. After the sons were in high school, she went to work in retail in St. Charles, Missouri. They later moved to Washington to be with their grandchildren. She worked as a leasing agent at various apartment complexes in the Kirkland area for over 20 years, working well into her 80s.



She was smart, alert, inquisitive and analytical until the end. She loved clipping articles from news and business magazines and newspapers, to share and discuss. She was caring, loving and devoted to her friends and family.



Joy is preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Bill Coffey. She is survived by her sons, Lynn and Dean, daughter-in-law Gerri, and grandchildren Katy and Jeff.



Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Health Foundation - Hospice Care, 12822 124th Lane NE, Kirkland, WA 98034.



A celebration of life open house will be held at Fairwinds - Redmond on Saturday, June 1, from 1 to 3 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019