Joyce A. Rawley



The light of our lives and center of our universe passed suddenly on July 14, 2020.



Joyce a long time resident of Kent, WA from the age of 9 and graduate of Kent Meridian H.S., 1954. With careers spanning her life from play ground teacher, real estate, fashion, to owner of Meridian Valley Travel.



She will be forever remembered for a life well lived by her husband John, children Jeff and Joanne, sister LaVerne, nieces, nephew, 3 grand & 3 great grandchildren. Rest in Peace



