Joyce Adelaide Higgins
April 15, 1935 ~ June 11, 2020
Joyce A. Higgins passed away peacefully in Surprise, Arizona June 11, 2020.
Joyce was born Joyce Adelaide McNaughton in 1935 in Fernie, British Columbia to John and Ella McNaughton where she spent her formative years. Joyce had 10 siblings and is preceded in death by seven of her brothers and one sister; Stan, John, Duane, Lorence, Jack, Michael Lynn, George, and June. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Dawn.
Shortly after graduating High School Joyce married the love of her life Clare F Higgins and they were blessed with their daughter Dawn. The three eventually made their way to Kaslo, BC, settled in, and made it their home. Unfortunately Dawn was taken from them at a young age in a tragic automobile accident.
After a period of time Joyce and Clare moved to Seattle to be closer to family where Joyce went to work for Safeco Insurance. She became a valued leader within the Safeco organization enjoying increasing levels of responsibility, retiring in 1998. In 2001 Joyce and Clare moved to Sun City West, Arizona where they lived life to the fullest, golfing, hiking, and traveling.
Family was important to Joyce and she remained very close to her siblings throughout her life.
She also remained close to all of the friends she and Clare developed in British Columbia, Seattle, and Arizona.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband Clare, her brother Allen (Betty), sister Jean, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was a wonderful woman and a great person - loved by many people. Her smile and sense of humor, kind heart, love of family, and positive outlook will be missed by all.
Please sign Joyce's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
April 15, 1935 ~ June 11, 2020
Joyce A. Higgins passed away peacefully in Surprise, Arizona June 11, 2020.
Joyce was born Joyce Adelaide McNaughton in 1935 in Fernie, British Columbia to John and Ella McNaughton where she spent her formative years. Joyce had 10 siblings and is preceded in death by seven of her brothers and one sister; Stan, John, Duane, Lorence, Jack, Michael Lynn, George, and June. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Dawn.
Shortly after graduating High School Joyce married the love of her life Clare F Higgins and they were blessed with their daughter Dawn. The three eventually made their way to Kaslo, BC, settled in, and made it their home. Unfortunately Dawn was taken from them at a young age in a tragic automobile accident.
After a period of time Joyce and Clare moved to Seattle to be closer to family where Joyce went to work for Safeco Insurance. She became a valued leader within the Safeco organization enjoying increasing levels of responsibility, retiring in 1998. In 2001 Joyce and Clare moved to Sun City West, Arizona where they lived life to the fullest, golfing, hiking, and traveling.
Family was important to Joyce and she remained very close to her siblings throughout her life.
She also remained close to all of the friends she and Clare developed in British Columbia, Seattle, and Arizona.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband Clare, her brother Allen (Betty), sister Jean, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was a wonderful woman and a great person - loved by many people. Her smile and sense of humor, kind heart, love of family, and positive outlook will be missed by all.
Please sign Joyce's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.