1/1
Joyce (Reynolds) Andersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce (Reynolds) Andersen

January 18, 1927 ~ August 20, 2020

Joyce was one of three daughters born to Martin and Ellen Lind, and raised on a farm in Salem, SD. Her adult life was spent in Seattle and Edmonds, WA where she and Bob Reynolds raised their five kids. After Bob's passing, she married Alf Andersen; they lived in Everett, WA, wintering in Phoenix AZ.

Throughout life, she exuded a fun, friendly spirit. She made many friends everywhere she lived through involvement in her communities and church. Her travels took her many places such as Africa and the Holy Land.

She was preceded in death by husband Bob Reynolds (41 years), sister Geraldine Hankey, son Craig Reynolds, and husband Alf Andersen (21 years).

Survived by; daughters Sue Artman, Debby and Lori Reynolds, Mary Berni (Mike); sister Lois Gau; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visit bartonfuneral.com to leave condolences/share memories with Joyce's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved