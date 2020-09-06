Joyce (Reynolds) Andersen
January 18, 1927 ~ August 20, 2020
Joyce was one of three daughters born to Martin and Ellen Lind, and raised on a farm in Salem, SD. Her adult life was spent in Seattle and Edmonds, WA where she and Bob Reynolds raised their five kids. After Bob's passing, she married Alf Andersen; they lived in Everett, WA, wintering in Phoenix AZ.
Throughout life, she exuded a fun, friendly spirit. She made many friends everywhere she lived through involvement in her communities and church. Her travels took her many places such as Africa and the Holy Land.
She was preceded in death by husband Bob Reynolds (41 years), sister Geraldine Hankey, son Craig Reynolds, and husband Alf Andersen (21 years).
Survived by; daughters Sue Artman, Debby and Lori Reynolds, Mary Berni (Mike); sister Lois Gau; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
