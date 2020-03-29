Home

On 3/19/2020 our beloved Joyce MacKenzie passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in her home in Bellevue, WA. Joyce enjoyed an adventurous life.

She arrived in 1955 from Dublin, Ireland with her husband Donald MacKenzie. Her love of people, community service, and great sense of humor will truly be missed. To know Joyce was to love her.

Joyce is survived by husband Don; daughters Laura, Carole (Raymundo), and Donna (Daniel), and grandchildren Colin and Zoey.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
