|
|
Joyce Carlene Muskelly
Joyce Carlene Muskelly, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019 in Seattle. She was born on April 6, 1935 in Pensacola, Florida. She was a long time resident of Seattle; an exceptional member of the community for 63 years.
She attended JC Price High School, and continued her education at Livingston College. In 1954, Joyce married Thurston D. Muskelly; they celebrated 64 memorable years.
Joyce was employed at the former Frederick & Nelson for 26 years. Her volunteerism spirit led her to volunteer at Leschi Elementary School and Central Area Senior Center. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, son, grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
2801 South Jackson Street, Seattle 98144
Arrangements are under the direction of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 24, 2019