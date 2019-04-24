Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Joyce Carlene Muskelly

Joyce Carlene Muskelly Obituary
Joyce Carlene Muskelly

Joyce Carlene Muskelly, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019 in Seattle. She was born on April 6, 1935 in Pensacola, Florida. She was a long time resident of Seattle; an exceptional member of the community for 63 years.

She attended JC Price High School, and continued her education at Livingston College. In 1954, Joyce married Thurston D. Muskelly; they celebrated 64 memorable years.

Joyce was employed at the former Frederick & Nelson for 26 years. Her volunteerism spirit led her to volunteer at Leschi Elementary School and Central Area Senior Center. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, son, grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

2801 South Jackson Street, Seattle 98144

Arrangements are under the direction of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 24, 2019
