Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Denise Anciaux Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce her peaceful passing June 8, 2019. She is survived by her sister Rima, brothers Marc, Ben (Laura), Geoff (Barbara), Chris (Cathy) and Ken (Terri), many nephews and nieces as well as many lifelong and work friends.

Joyce earned BA's in English Literature and Accounting. Her work for Republic Services was a source of great pride for her; her team will miss her dearly.

A lifelong Seattleite, 60 years was far too short: we miss her and her world famous hugs, but know she is at peace in Heaven with her mother Enid and father Kenelm.

Private family services will be held in the future.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
