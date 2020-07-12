Joyce Elizabeth HeiserJoyce Elizabeth (Rowan) Heiser passed away peacefully at the age of 90, with her husband George by her side.She was born August 10, 1929 in Red Lodge, Montana, the son of Clyde and Frances (Hayworth) Rowan, and had two brothers, Russell and Clifford Rowan. Her family moved to Spokane in 1935, where she attended Roosevelt Grade School and Lewis & Clark High School, where she was affiliated with the Artemida sorority, the music club, and was also a cheerleader. She moved to Seattle to attend the University of Washington as a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, and in 1951 earned her bachelor's degree in music. In the spring of 1950, while in attendance at the U.W., Joyce met her future husband George Heiser. They were married at the Westminster Congregational Church in Spokane on June 30, 1951 and were blessed with over 69 years of marriage. She was mother to three children, Greg, Cynthia and Jeff, and has 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well.An accomplished classical pianist,Joyce enjoyed playing the piano throughout her life. She brought much joy to her family over the years from her home grand piano, and she passed along her passion for playing and listening to music to all of her children. Golf was another of her favorite pastimes, and she was a member of the Sandpoint Country Club in Seattle and the PGA-West Country Club at their second home in Palm Desert. She also enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit a wide variety of interesting places around the world, and she enjoyed many memorable family vacations throughout her life.Joyce took great joy in raising her three children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by everyone in her family and well-liked by everyone who knew her. Always modest and sweet, she strove to ensure that everyone close to her felt cared for and loved. Joyce was a kind and generous mother, wife, and friend, and she will truly be missed.According to Joyce's wishes, she was buried at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 18th. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in honor and memory of Joyce to:The Swedish Medical Center Foundation: