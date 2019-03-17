Home

Joyce E. Amicarella Charles passed away on February 5, 2019 following a short illness. She was the remaining survivor of a pioneer family of 13 from Williston, ND, headed by Edgar and Ruth Webb, followed by Alvie, Ive, Grace, Delle, Edna, Lewis, Minnie, Bryan, Frances and Lawrence. In 1947 Joyce married Frank Amicarella and later married Neal Charles. She was especially proud of her success as a real estate agent.

Joyce is survived be her 3 children: Janice Rothenhoefer, Diane Sohns (Michael), and John Amicarella; and 2 granddaughters Taylar Bortolazzo (Travis) and Jordyn Sohns in addition to several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
