Joyce Gale
Joyce Gale passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona at 101 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Gale, living in Nassau Bay, Texas, and nephew Lou Complita in Seattle, Washington. Joyce was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on May 27, 1919, and grew up on a dairy farm. She moved to Seattle during World War II to be with her sisters Velma and Alyce Williams while her brother Virgil served in the Navy. She married Anton (Tony) Gale in 1947; they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage. She moved permanently to Mesa, Arizona, in 2003 to get out of the rain and cold. Joyce enjoyed the outdoors, caught lots of salmon, was an avid golfer, traveled around the U.S. and to many places around the world, loved cruise ships, and enjoyed being generous with her friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to the National Space Society; click "Donate" on the nss.org
website, and mention Joyce Gale in "Donor Comments". Mail in donations to Shelby Smith, National Space Society Ste 505, 25 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214.