|
|
Joyce Helen Stewart
With great sadness the family of Joyce Stewart announces her passing on December 23, 2019 in Bothell, Washington at the age of 86. Joyce was born in Ogden, Utah in 1933. She moved to Seattle in 1943.
Joyce generously dedicated her time and love to family and her many friends, always ready to help and listen. Joyce had many interests. She enjoyed music and played several instruments including the piano, trumpet and flute. She was a talented wood carver and gardener.
Joyce was a dedicated board member of the Bothell Museum for many years, and was an active member of the Northshore Senior Center.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jess Stewart. She is survived by her sister Beverlee, sons Michael and Mark, granddaughters Sophia and Angela, and daughter-in-law Mary. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial will be held at the Northshore Senior Center in the near future.
Rest in peace dear Joyce.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020