Joyce M. Balcom
February 12, 1930~January 24, 2020
Joyce M. Balcom passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. While Joyce was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Hjalmer and H. Mary Lindroth, she spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest where she raised her two daughters.
Family was her greatest source of joy. She was a loving person who always gave more than she took in life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 15 years, Lyle Schliebe, her daughter Linda (Balcom) Reed and husband Jim, daughter Karen (Balcom) Olson and husband Bob and Grandchildren Gina (Blazevich) Rowlee and husband Jeff, Jamie (Reed) Valenzuela and husband Howard, Anthony Reed and wife Sarah, Diana Olson and wife Angela Baker, and Lindsey (Olson) Romano and husband JJ and their families. She had multiple Great and Great Great Grandchildren.
A private family celebration will be planned at a later date.
The family suggests remembrances be made to the or Benaroya Research Institute.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020