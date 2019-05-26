Joyce Moesim Toy



Joyce was born in Shuilau, China November 15, 1937 and passed away at age 81 on May 4, 2019. She immigrated to the U.S. at an early age. Joyce was a business owner of restaurants in Portland, OR and Centralia, WA. She owned and operated apartments in Seattle to raise her family. Joyce was predeceased by parents Joe and Fay Lee; daughters, Wen Toy and Rose Toy. She is survived by children: May Lukens, Sue Toy and Kim Toy; her siblings: Judi Mar-Burbidge, James Lee, Jerry Lee, and Jean Pastores; and grandchildren Nicholas Lukens and Deja Jackson and her nieces: Jennifer Pastores, Glacia Lee, Johanna Lee, and Josephine Lee, and nephews: Kevin Mar, Michael Lee, and Jeffrey Pastores. Joyce will be remembered for her generosity.



Joyce's Celebration of Life will be



held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at



3:00pm at Chinese Baptist Church



located at 5801 Beacon Avenue South in Seattle. Please RSVP



to [email protected] if you plan to attend. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019