Joyce Musser
Joyce, 88, was born to Ernest and Dena Anderson in Bismarck, N.D. January 27, 1931, and died in her apartment at Merrill Gardens in Burien surrounded by family on November 24, 2019.
She was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church and her greatest joy was family, especially her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Joyce is survived by children, Debbie Olson (Jim), Denise, Greg (Tammy) and Brian (Karen) and grandchildren Casey, Carrie, Corey, Carly and Connor. She was preceded in death by husband, Roger.
Joyce was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, friend she will be greatly missed. Thank you to Franciscan Hospice and Merrill Gardens for their care.
A memorial service will be held at
12:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran
740 S. 128th St. in Burien with a celebration of life following at
Merrill Gardens, 15020 5th Ave. SW.
Remembrances may be made to Atonement Lutheran or Franciscan Hospice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019