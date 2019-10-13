|
Joyce Steffenson
Joyce B. Steffenson was born on October 2, 1937 in Seattle, Washington and died September 22, 2019 in Federal Way, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle of 51 years and her son Larry. Joyce is survived by her children Ken, Kate Kasprzyk (Mike Ruef), David (Shannon), Paul (Heather), and Peter (Linda Devine). She is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa Winkle (John), Allison Kasprzyk (Mike Bemis), Alex (Randi), Amy Kasprzyk (Michael Campbell),
Chanelle Johnson (Dan), Danielle, Sara, Samantha and 6 great grandchildren.
Joyce graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. Joyce devoted her early years of marriage to raising her six children and once the kids got old enough, she went to work as a travel coordinator at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She stayed in the position for more than 10 years and left when Merle retired so they could spend time together at Hood Canal which was her favorite place to be. She liked nothing better than watching hummingbirds and other wildlife at this second home on Hood Canal.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019