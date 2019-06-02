Joye Elaine Wyckoff



1923 ~ 2019



Joye passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at age 95. She was a life-long Seattle resident, living on Magnolia for over seven decades. She was a graduate of Queen Anne High School.



During high school, Joye met the love of her life, Coleman Wyckoff. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his passing in November, 2006. Their lives together were filled with family, travel, many close friends, as well as Coley's countless Chevron business customers who spent many evenings in Joye and Coley's home.



Joye's loquacious life was very full and she had many close friends. She and Coley rarely missed a local sporting broadcast and attended Husky football and basketball games, as season ticket holders, for many decades. She was a self-taught gardener and took great pride in cultivating orchids in her greenhouse. Her hobbies were too numerous to list. She was very active in the Seattle Parks and the Church of Ascension where she belonged to a group who knitted garments for the needy.



Joye's second love was her beach cabin which she named "Kingston by the Sea." Joye and Coley spent many summers at their cabin, beginning in the early 1960s.



Joye was preceded in death by her husband Coley, sister Phyllis Fowler and granddaughter Tanis Hawkey. She is survived by her brother-in-law Joe, three sons, Hulett (Marti), Doug (Carol) and Brendan, five grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Joye did not want a funeral service, and requested her family spread her ashes at the beloved beach house.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Provail, an organization founded by Coley's father to assist persons with disabilities. PROVAIL: 12550 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98133. Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary