Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Juan Leon Gonzalez

Juan Leon Gonzalez Obituary
Juan Leon Gonzalez

Age 86, of Renton, WA passed away June 14, 2019. He was born June 12, 1933 in Edinburg, Texas to Sofia and Aristeo Gonzalez. He is survived by his children John (Olga), Maria (James Cotton), Gloria, Sofia, Elizabeth, Michael (Melinda L Belis), Rebecca (Martin Alvarez), Loretta and Johnny Keith; 29 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sons Gabriel and Daniel.

Juan served in the US Army from 1953-1955 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). He was also a member of Teamsters Local Union 174.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 21 at 2:15 pm at Bonney Watson-Washington Memorial Cemetery, 16445

International Blvd., SeaTac 98188.

On-line obituary can be viewed at www.BonneyWatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 19 to June 20, 2019
