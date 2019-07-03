|
Juanita Fay Pirie
Juanita passed quietly on May 24, 2019, age 78. She is survived by her three kids and their spouses -
Jim (and Sahara), Tom, and Lisa (and Adam), as well as her three adored grandchildren - Rhye, Lucy and Milo.
Memorial service to be held on Saturday, July 27th - 1:00 PM at
Bethany Community Church 8023 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA 98103.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Juanita's memory may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 3 to July 4, 2019