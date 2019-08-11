|
|
Juanita (Ditty) Gaynell Van Demoere
Juanita (Ditty) Gaynell Van Demoere passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, August 1, 2019. Ditty was born June 8, 1921 to Pearl and Homer Huson, in Seattle, Washington.
She is survived by her son Phil Van Demoere, daughter Gail (John) Stefani; six grandchildren, Sheri Bates, Kari Van Demoere, Kim Van Demoere, John Stefani, Clark Stefani and Michelle (Charlie) Mahlman; ten great-grandchildren, Carter, Lauren, Addison, Dakota, Cheyenne, Gregory, Grace, Suzanna, Samuel, and Anthony. She is survived by her sister, Juaneva (Mickey); sister-in-law Ginger Huson; two brother-in-laws, Duane Thompson and Gary Plante and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Frank Van Demoere and brothers Homer (Bud) and Robert(Bob) and sisters, Patricia (Patty). Juanella (Nita), Rose (Rosie), Marguerite (Margie).
She will long be remembered for being a great mentor, friend, and wonderful mother.
Funeral services with interment to follow are planned for Thursday, August 15 at 11:00am
at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial Cemetery and
Funeral Home 16445 Int'l Blvd.,
Seattle, WA 98188
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019