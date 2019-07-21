Resources More Obituaries for Judd Lees Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judd Hudson Lees

Judd H. Lees, 65, of Seattle passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Bellevue, WA.



Judd was born in Peoria, Illinois on May 5, 1954 just after his twin sister, Kristin, to Lewis W. and Kathleen (Anderson) Lees, Jr.



He is survived by his mother, Kathleen A. Lees, daughter Madeline, "Maddie," Lees, his life partner, Joni Wyckoff, and Joni's two sons Trevor and Chase. Also surviving are his sister, Kristin (David) Huntley of Hendersonville, NC, and three brothers, Nelson (Anna) Lees of St. Petersburg, Fl, Ray (Jan) Lees of Peoria, IL, and Carl Lees of Raleigh, NC, in addition to seven nieces and nephews: Andrew (Marinee) Lees, Judd C. (Beth)Lees, Grant (Jessica) Lees, Preston (Carley) Lees, Aubrey Huntley, Shelby (Nick) Pope, and Will Huntley. Judd's former spouses, Babs Glover (Maddie's mother) and Jill Lacefield, also survive him.



He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis W. Lees, Jr. and Great Nephew, Graham M. Lees.



Judd graduated cum laude from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in Political Science and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated from Boston University School of Law in 1979. He then moved to Seattle to practice labor law and began a love affair with the Pacific North-west that lasted his entire life.



He was a distinguished attorney and a shareholder with Sebris Busto James. Judd practiced labor and employment law since 1979 and represented employers in the private and public sector, including clients in the construction, manufacturing, and transportation industries.



Judd was named a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine, was listed in the Best Lawyers in America, and had been recognized by Seattle Met magazine as a "Top Lawyer." He had been rated as "AV Preeminent"-the highest peer-review rating available. He was a frequent lecturer and author on labor and employment issues.



Judd was the past president of the Western Washington Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors and served as their Chapter Labor Counsel. Judd was also Chapter Labor Counsel for the Inland Pacific Chapters of the Associated Builders and Contractors.



He served as President and Trustee for the Bellevue Schools Foundation Board and was a very engaged and proud member of the Rotary Club of Bellevue, WA. Judd served as Club President and represented the Club at the International Convention in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Judd was also a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.



Judd was very active with tennis and swimming but he excelled at the sport of rugby, which he began playing at Boston University. By honing his skills over summer breaks with the Peoria Piggies, a rugby powerhouse in Central Illinois, he made the cover of the Sports section of the Peoria Journal Star one summer in a photo that captured his competitive spirit. No blood, no glory!



Judd enjoyed the law but his real passion was music of any kind. Whether listening or making music on his drums with his '60's era garage band or playing on the same set of drums with his lawyer pals for gigs as Neon Lips, Judd was a musical force to be reckoned with. He shared his love of music with everyone but especially with his daughter Maddie, partner Joni, her sons, his brothers, and nephew Preston. From Dave Mathews at The Gorge to start-up acts in the smallest coffeehouse, Judd relished his music experiences. And he had an insatiable appetite for music trivia. Music fed his soul.



If music fed his soul, Judd's heart belonged to those he loved - Joni Wyckoff and his family. He and Joni were true partners who never stopped growing in their relationship. He was particularly proud that his daughter, Maddie, became the capable independent young woman she is. His intelligence, drive, athleticism, and compassion for others are certainly reflected in his daughter's DNA. He enjoyed the growing Lees clan and the decades of summer family reunions at Isle of Palms near Charleston, forming lifelong bonds that nurtured and demonstrated his love of family.



A memorial service was held at the Epiphany Parish of Seattle. Memorial gifts may be made to The Rotary Club of Bellevue Foundation, P.O. Box 523, Bellevue, WA 98009, or online at bellevuerotary.net.



On-line condolences can be shared at [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019